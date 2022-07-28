India have criticised Pakistan for pulling out of 44th Chess Olympiad 2022 which is going to held at Chennai from July 28 to August 10. Pakistan earlier announced that they would not take part in the event as a protest against India's torch rally in Srinagar on June 21. The Indian government have slammed their neighbours and called it 'unfortunate.'

Check the tweet:

India criticizes Pakistan for pulling out of 44th Chess Olympiad in Tamil Nadu, says it is "highly unfortunate" that Islamabad "politicised" prestigious international event — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 28, 2022

