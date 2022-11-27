BCCI became a Guinness World Record holder for the highest attendance at a T20 match, with a massive crowd turning out to watch the IPL 2022 final earlier this year. On May 29, a total of 101,566 people showed up at the Narendra Modi Stadium to witness the Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals, a game that was eventually won by the former. BCCI made this announcement on its social media. Suresh Raina Birthday Special: Quick Facts About the Former India and CSK Cricketer As he Turns 36

BCCI Receives Guinness World Record:

Extremely delighted & proud to receive the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a T20 match when 101,566 people witnessed the epic @IPL final at @GCAMotera's magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium on 29 May 2022. A big thanks to our fans for making this possible! @BCCI https://t.co/JHilbDLSB2 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) November 27, 2022

