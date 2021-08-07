Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will be playing the round 4 in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Golfer Aditi Ashok who could win a silver medal for India will start her game at 4.48 am IST. Whereas Diksha Dagar will start playing at 04.17 am. You can also get the live updates of the score here. Check out live streaming details of the game below.

Live Streaming details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)