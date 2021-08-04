Anshu Malik is back in contention for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics in wrestling after her first round opponent Iryna Kurachkina makes it to the final. Anshu will have a chance to clinch bronze via Repechage round.

What a day it's been so far for #IND! 🙌 Anshu Malik advances to the repechage rounds in women's 57kg category as her opponent from the first round Iryna Kurachkina enters the gold-medal match! She will have a shot at a bronze medal tomorrow. #Tokyo2020 — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 4, 2021

