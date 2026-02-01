Mumbai, February 1: In a historic first for Maharashtra, Sunetra Pawar took the oath of office as the state's first woman Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, January 31. The 62-year-old Rajya Sabha MP succeeds her husband, Ajit Pawar, who tragically passed away in a plane crash earlier this week. While the appointment comes under somber circumstances, it marks a significant milestone in the state's 66-year political history and adds Maharashtra to a select list of Indian states currently or previously featuring women in this high-ranking executive role.

Historic Shift in Maharashtra Politics

Sunetra Pawar’s induction into the Mahayuti government was finalized after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislature wing unanimously elected her as their leader. Administered by Governor Acharya Devvrat at Lok Bhavan, the swearing-in ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Who Is Sunetra Pawar? Biography, Family Tree, and Political Journey of First Woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

In her new role, Pawar has been allotted the State Excise, Sports and Youth Welfare, and Minorities Development portfolios. Notably, the Finance and Planning departments, previously held by Ajit Pawar, have been taken over by CM Fadnavis to ensure continuity during the ongoing budget session.

Current Women Deputy Chief Ministers in India

With Sunetra Pawar's appointment, she joins a small group of active women Deputy Chief Ministers across the country. As of early 2026, the other prominent female leaders holding this post include:

Diya Kumari (Rajasthan): Appointed in December 2023, the Jaipur royal family member oversees several key portfolios, including Finance and Tourism, in the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government.

Pravati Parida (Odisha): Serving since June 2024, she is the first woman to hold the post in Odisha, managing the Women and Child Development and Tourism departments.

A Growing Legacy of Female Leadership in India

While Chief Ministers like Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal) have long held the spotlight, the role of Deputy Chief Minister has increasingly become a platform for female empowerment in state cabinets. Historically, several states have paved the way for this transition. Jamuna Devi served as the first woman Deputy CM of Madhya Pradesh in the late 1990s, while Rajinder Kaur Bhattal held the position in Punjab. More recently, Renu Devi (Bihar) and Pamula Pushpa Sreevani (Andhra Pradesh) served their respective states, though their tenures have since concluded. Sunetra Pawar Oath Ceremony: Ajit Pawar’s Wife Sworn In As First Woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Challenges and Expectations

Sunetra Pawar enters the cabinet at a critical juncture, as the state prepares for local body elections. While her appointment is seen by some as a move to consolidate the NCP's base in the wake of her husband’s demise, political analysts suggest her background in the cooperative sector and social work in Baramati will be vital for her new administrative duties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sunetra Pawar on social media, expressing confidence that she would "work tirelessly for the welfare of the people" and fulfill the vision of the late Ajit Pawar.

