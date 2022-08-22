Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy booked their place in the BWF World Championships 2022 Round of 32 with a sensational win over Maldives' Aminath & Fathima in straight games. The Indian duo registered a 21-7, 21-9 victory.

