Kidambi Srikanth booked a pre-quarterfinl berth in the Men's Singles Badminton Event today at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The Indian ace shuttler thrashed Uganda’s Daniel Wanagaliya 21-9, 21-9 in the qualifying round.

Check the tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)