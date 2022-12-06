After the recent uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in China, The 2022 BWF World Tour Finals are all set to happen between 7th-11th December 2022 in Nimibutr Arena, Bangkok, Thailand. The top eight players/teams in each category have qualified for the major event and the draw was released recently on Monday, December 5, 2022. Indian shuttler H.S Pannoy will feature in the Men's Singles of the 2022 BWF World Tour Finals. However, before that, let's take a look at the live streaming and broadcast details of the 2022 BWF World Tour Finals. BWF World Tour Finals 2022: HS Prannoy Clubbed with Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen, Kodai Naraoka and Lu Guang Zu in Group A.

India will be represented by none other than HS Prannoy. The India shuttler has been in great form off late. He was instrumental in India's Thomas Cup victory, earlier in the year. Prannoy finished third in the 2022 BWF World Tour and qualified directly for the finals. According to the recent draw, the Indian shuttler has been grouped alongside defending champion Viktor Axelsen, Japan's Kodai Naraoka and China's Lu Guangzu. Prannoy will start his journey tomorrow December 7th against Japanese shuttler Kodai Naraoka. The Indian then will face Lu Guangzu of China before taking on Viktor Axelsen in the final match of the group stage.

2022 BWF World Tour Finals and Telecast Details

The all-awaited 2022 BWF World Tour Finals will start on December 07 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. The broadcasting rights in India for the 2022 BWF World Tour Finals are with Viacom 18 network. So all the matches from the major event will be broadcast live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD. Meanwhile, you can also watch the live streaming of the tournament on JioCinema and Voot.

