HS Prannoy has progressed to the second round of BWF Badminton World Championships 2025 at Paris and he will be up against Anders Antonsen in the next match. The HS Prannoy vs Anders Antonsen round of 32 men's singles match in BWF World Champions has an approximate start time of 9:25 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The start time is subject to change and might get postponed to a time later in the day. Star Sports has the broadcast rights of the BWF World Championships 2025 and fans can watch the HS Prannoy vs Anders Antonsen live telecast on the Star Sports Select 2 channels. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option on JioHotstar app and website. They can also get the live streaming viewing option BWF YouTube channel but they would have to use a VPN. India’s Top Shuttler Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Aim To Reach Final at BWF World Championships 2025.

HS Prannoy vs Anders Antonsen at BWF World Championships 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Total Energies BWF World Championships Schedule For Tomorrow [R32] pic.twitter.com/JUNxNqquRy — Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) August 26, 2025

