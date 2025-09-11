In an all-Indian men's singles badminton round of 16 clash, young sensation Lakshya Sen managed to beat senior pro HS Prannoy and advance into the Hong Kong Open 2025 quarter-final. Sen made a comeback in the match, after losing the first set 15-21 to Prannoy, and then claimed the second and third sets 21-18 and 21-10, to knock his fellow countrymen out of the Super500 badminton event taking place in Hong Kong. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Beat Thailand Duo Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Peeratchai Sukphun in Hong Kong Open 2025 Round of 16.

Lakshya Sen Reaches Hong Kong Open 2025 QF

Lakshya Sen defeats Prannoy | Enters QF In the All-Indian PreQF top ranked Indian Lakshya defeated senior pro Prannoy at #HongKongOpenSuper500 #Badminton pic.twitter.com/zMDIAkJl9t — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) September 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)