Lakshya Sen continued his good form as he registered yet another win. He defeated Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 to qualify for the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 final.

What have we just witnessed 🤯 Lakshya Sen is through to the YONEX All England final after beating Lee Zii Jia. AMAZING! #YAE22 pic.twitter.com/EiKKPzQrB7 — 🏆 Yonex All England Badminton Championships 🏆 (@YonexAllEngland) March 19, 2022

