PV Sindhu won the first Super 500 title of her career as she defeated Wang Zhi Yi in the Singapore Open 2022 final. This was the 27-year-old's third title of the year as she won the game 21-9, 11-21, 21-15. This is also her maiden title triumph at the competition.

