Raj Kumar and Chirag Baretha won the silver medal in men's doubles SU5 category in badminton at the Asian Para Games 2023 on October 27. The duo settled for the silver after losing the final of this event to the Indonesian pair of Hafizh Briliansyah and Dheva Anrimusthi. The Indonesians won the first game 11-21 before Kumar and Baretha staged a comeback to bag the second 21-19. In the decider, they lost to 11-21 to take silver.

Chirag Baretha, Raj Kumar Win Silver

