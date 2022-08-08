The Indian badminton pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched India's first ever gold medal in Men's Doubles Event at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The duo beat their English opponents in straight sets to finish top on the podium. India have won four gold medals and one bronze medal today at CWG 2022.

Check the results:

HISTORY CREATED- DYNAMIC DUO ON A ROLL🔥 🥇 @satwiksairaj / @Shettychirag04 are VICTORIOUS over their English opponents with a score of 0-2 at the #CommonwealthGames2022🥇 This is the 1️⃣st ever Indian Men's Doubles Badminton 🥇 Medal in the #CWG🤩 Brilliant Feat! #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/xR9Cr9bx5x — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 8, 2022

