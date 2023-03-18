Indian duo Tressa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela have reached the semifinal of the All England Badminton Championships 2023 in the women's doubles category. They will now challenge Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee of South Korea for a place in the final. This match has an approximate starting time of 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports18 Group has the broadcasting rights of the All England Badminton Championships 2023. However, they will not provide live telecast of this match due to other commitments. Meanwhile, DD Sports might provide live telecast on DD Free Dish. Fans can also enjoy live streaming on the JioCinema app and BWF's official YouTube channel.

Tressa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Baek Ha Na-LEE So Hee on JioCinema

