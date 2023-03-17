The duo of Tressa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela is currently India's only hope in the All England Badminton Championships 2023. They have qualified for the quarterfinal and will face Li Wen Mei and Liu Xuan Xuan. The match has already started at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of the All England Badminton Championships 2023 and this match will be available on Sports18 SD and HD channels. Fans can also watch the free live streaming of this game on the JioCinema app and BWF's official YouTube channel.

Tressa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Li Wen Mei and Liu Xuan Xuan on JioCinema

