Bajrang Punia will be aiming for the bronze medal at World Wrestling Championships 2022 on September 18, 2022 (Sunday) when he takes to the ring in the Men's 65kg Freestyle event which is going to be started from 08:00 PM IST onwards. The event is being held in Belgrade, Switzerland. No live telecast is available for the competition in India but fans could be able to watch the World Wrestling Championships 2022 live streaming on United World Wrestling’s (UWW) official website and olympics.com.

Check the match streaming details:

World Wrestling Championship 2022: India's @BajrangPunia to take on the winner between Vazgen Tevanyan of Armenia and Bulgaria’s Vladimir Vladimirov Dubov for bronze🥉 today. The repechage round is scheduled to be held at 3 PM. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/rgXo4oKC8f — DD India (@DDIndialive) September 18, 2022

