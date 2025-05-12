Belal Muhammad had a disappointing loss in his first championship defence. In the main UFC 315 event, Muhammad lost his welterweight title to Jack Della Maddalena after an intense five-round fight. All three judges scored the fight for Maddalena, with two submitting narrow 48-47 cards. After losing his first championship title in defence, Belal Muhammad took to his social handle and commented on the loss and his future. “Allah’s plan is the best plan,” Muhammad wrote. “Alhamdillah for everything. Thank you to all my supporters. I been here before and I’ll be back,” he wrote on X. Jack Della Maddalena Wins World Welterweight Championship at UFC 315, Ends Belal Muhammad's Unbeaten 11-Match Streak.

Belal Muhammad Releases First Statement After Losing the Welterweight Title

Allahs plan is the best plan Alhamdillah for everything Thankyou to all my supporters I been here before and I’ll be back — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 11, 2025

