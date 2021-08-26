Bhavina Patel will be looking to bounce back from her opening day defeat on Day 2 of the women's singles table tennis event where she faces Megan Shackleton of Great Britain. The match has a scheduled time of 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and the telecast of the game will be available on Eurosport and Doordarshan sports channels with Discovery Plus providing the live streaming. You can also watch live updates from the official website:

🚨 Schedule Alert 🚨 Check out #TeamIndia schedule for #Tokyo2020 Paralympics tomorrow, 26 August Continue to send in your best wishes with #Cheer4India to encourage our hard working players#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/vL6kKB7pkM — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 25, 2021

