Bill Russell, an NBA Great and a basketball hall of famer, breathed his last on Sunday, July 31. The announcement was made on his Twitter account, where a statement read, "Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at age 88, with his wife, Jeannine, by his side." Russell is considered to be the greatest NBA player of all time with 11 titles and five MVP awards.

See Statement:

