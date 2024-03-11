Kobe Bryant is one of the most beloved and followed athletes in the World of Sports. He was honoured for his achievements with a statue outside the Crypto.com arena. Besides Bryant's figure, the statue also includes five championship titles placed around the figure. The figure is also placed on a triangle base, paying homage to head coach Phil Jackson's famous triangle offence. Additionally, it has a QR code to watch Kobe's highlights, an inscription of all Bryant's accolades. The box score of his famous 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006 is engraved as well. With these details though there are multiple errors – for which fans are not happy. The statue, made by artist Julie Rotblatt-Amrany, has been criticized for its proportions as well, as fans have voiced their opinion that one of Kobe's arms is seemingly longer than the other. While there are many spelling mistakes also. Namely, the names of two players are misspelt: Jose Calderon is wrongly spelt as ‘Jose Calderson’ while Von Wafer's name is engraved as ‘Vom Waver’. Also, the term DNP - Coach's Decision is misspelt in one line as DNP - Coach's Decicion. What Does Mamba Mentality Mean? Know About Late Kobe Bryant’s Popular Mindset.

Errors in Kobe Bryant’s Statue

Hm … Kobes Statue mit drei Fehlern? CalderSon, VoM Wafer, DeciCion? What? 😨 pic.twitter.com/5ea6zWuXJ7 — André „Dré“ Voigt (@drevoigt) March 10, 2024

