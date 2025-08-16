In unfortunate news, former Australia national cricket team captain and a legend, Bob Simpson, has passed away aged 89 in Sydney, as confirmed by Cricket Australia's X handle. The leg-spinning all-rounder featured in 62 Tests for Australia, scoring 4,869 runs and claiming 71 wickets to be regarded as one of the best, while captaining the side 39 times. Post his cricketing career, Simpson took over the coaching mantle and played a crucial role in the transformation of the Australian national cricket team in the 1990s, including winning the 1987 ODI World Cup. AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Australia vs South Africa Match in Cairns.

End of An Era

An legendary player, captain and coach, Bob Simpson has left a lasting legacy on Australian cricket https://t.co/nwQ3S7OlxK pic.twitter.com/CHBP9HBj2t — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)