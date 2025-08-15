AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I 2025: The ongoing Australia vs South Africa T20I series has been a thrilling one, with teams level at 1-1, and the upcoming AUS vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 being a decider. The Australian national cricket team won the first encounter, while South Africa made a comeback, taking the second match, to set up the third T20I perfectly. The players for the AUS vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 will shift base to Cairns, with the match taking place at Cazaly's Stadium, and will commence at 2:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2025 on the Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. Australia Beat South Africa by 17 Runs in AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025; Tim David, Josh Hazlewood Shine as Hosts Take 1-0 Lead in Three-Match Series.

For South Africa, it was Dewald Brevis, who made the AUS vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 a one-sided contest in favour of the Proteas, slamming a belligerent 125*, to ensure their side remained alive in the three-match T20I series. Tim David, once again, was the best batter for Australia, who scored a brisk 50 off 24, but could not get the homeside past the finish line, with others failing around him. Kwena Maphaka continued his good form with the ball for South Africa, picking a three wickets. Spectator Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch While Holding Two Cans After Tim David Hits Corbin Bosch for a Six During AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

AUS vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Alex Carey (AUS), Tristan Stubbs (SA)

Batters: Aiden Markram (SA), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Dewald Brevis (SA)

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Tim David (AUS), Corbin Bosch (SA)

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Kwena Maphaka (SA), Ben Dwarshuis (AUS)

AUS vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain: Tim David (c), Dewald Brevis (vc)

AUS vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Alex Carey (AUS), Tristan Stubbs (SA), Aiden Markram (SA), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Dewald Brevis (SA), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Tim David (AUS), Corbin Bosch (SA), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Kwena Maphaka (SA), Ben Dwarshuis (AUS)

