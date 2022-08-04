India completed an entertaining Day 6 at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Indian players have clinched 4 medals on Day 6- one silver and three bronze and sit at seventh position on medal table with total 18 medals (5 gold, 6 silver, 7 bronze). Tejaswin Shankar finished the day winning historic bronze medal for India in Men's High Jump Event. The track and field athlete handed India their first-ever medal in this sports event in the history of Commonwealth Games. Earlier, Gurdeep Singh also grabbed bronze in the Men's 109kg weightlifting and Tulika Maan won silver in the Women's Judo event. India have won 10 medals only in weightlifting category so far at CWG 2022. Sourav Ghosal claimed bronze medal in the Men's Singles Squash Event. Lovepreet Singh started the day with winning bronze in weightlifting event. Nikhat Zareen, MD Hussamuddin and Nitu Ganghas have made it to the semifinals in the Boxing Events. However, Olympic gold medalist Lovlina Borgohain bowed out after losing in the quarter-finals while Ashish Kumar crashed out also in quarters. Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally Live Updated: Tejaswin Shankar Grabs Historic Bronze in Men's High Jump; India Rank Seventh on Birmingham CWG Medal Table

In Women's cricket, India reached semifinals after beating Barbados by 100 runs in a Group A match. Indian women's hockey team also progressed into the last four with a 3-2 win over Canada in the quarterfinals. Men's hockey team cruised their way to a 8-0 victory over Canada in a Pool B match. Purnima Pandey finished sixth in the women's weightlifting while Manpreet Kaur also failed to impress in shot put event.

Check Day 6 Results at Commonwealth Games 2022:

