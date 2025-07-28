India's athletics have been on a high lately, and Tejaswin Shankar took it a notch higher, becoming the first ever Indian to cross 7800 points in Decathlon. Shankar scored 7826 in Decathlon at the Memoriał Wiesława Czapiewskiego in Poland, which is also a national record. Shankar missed out on a podium finish behind Risto Lillemets of Estonia, who finished third with 8107. India's old national record was 7666 points. Shankar created his season best in 400m, Discus Throw, Long Jump, as well as registered his personal best in 100m, Pole Vault, and 1500m. India Finishes World University Games 2025 Campaign: Here's A Look at the Medal Tally.

Tejaswin Shankar Creates History

🚨 Tejaswin Shankar Creates History 💪 He became the first Indian ever to cross 7800 Points in Decathlon, He clocked a massive 7826 at Memoriał Wiesława Czapiewskiego! Missed Podium Finish (4th), Well Done TJ! 🇮🇳♥️ pic.twitter.com/A61irud6WZ — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) July 27, 2025

