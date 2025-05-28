Tejaswin Shankar won the silver medal in the Men's Decathlon event at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 in Gumi, South Korea, on Wednesday, May 28. The 26-year-old finished with a total of 7618 points and he fell 16 points short of China's Fei Xiang, who won the gold medal in this event. Tejaswin Shankar had won the bronze medal in the last edition of the competition, but has bettered his performance this time around. Japan's Keisuke Okuda won the bronze medal. Asian Athletics Championships 2025: Gulveer Singh Wins Gold Medal in Men’s 10,000M Race; Bronze for Race Walker Servin Sebastian (Watch Video).

Tejaswin Shankar Wins Silver Medal in Decathlon

News Flash: Tejaswin Shankar wins Silver medal in Decathlon scoring 7618 pts overall. In last edition (2023), Tejaswin had won Bronze medal. #AAC2025 pic.twitter.com/jz8zaNK51O — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) May 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)