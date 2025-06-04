An emotional moment unfurled at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad when Virat Kohli broke down in tears following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory in the IPL 2025 final. With it, they won their first title since the commencement of the competition. Kohli was emotional and former RCB players AB de Villiers, who was present in the stands, came down to hug him. Fans loved the moment and made the moment viral on social media. Virat Kohli Breaks Down In Tears While Hugging Wife Anushka Sharma After RCB Win First Indian Premier League Title Beating PBKS in IPL 2025 Final (Watch Video).

AB de Villiers Hugs Virat Kohli After RCB Win

Virat Kohli and AB De Villers Hugging Each Other After The Match❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/dY4Izvb1AE — Ansh #OTC (@141Adelaide_) June 3, 2025

