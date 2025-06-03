After a wait of 18 years, Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their first IPL title in history as they defeated Punjab Kings in the final by 6 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli was emotional after the win as he wanted it for so long and it has finally arrived. He also went and hugged his wife Anushka Sharma and broke down in tears. Fans loved the emotional moment and made the video viral on social media. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win IPL 2025; Krunal Pandya Shines As RCB Beat PBKS to Win First Indian Premier League Title After 18 Years.

Virat Kohli Breaks Down In Tears While Hugging Wife Anushka Sharma

