IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a cryptic tweet through their social media handle with hints of a surprise of a former member of the franchise returning back home in Bangalore. The hints indicate towards the return of South African superstar AB de Villiers, who has served the franchise for a long period and retired as a franchise great. His return is anticipated as to perform some kind of role in the think tank and leadership group.

'RCB posts cryptic tweet'

He once said he’ll be back in RCB. Surprise surprise! He’s home, he’s in Bengaluru today. Guess who? 🤔#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 3, 2022

