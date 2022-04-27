Aiden Markram (56) and Abhishek Sharma (65) struck fifties as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 195/6 against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, April 27. Shashank Singh provided the innings with some late impetus as he scored 25 off just six balls to take the side to a very good total.

