Abhishek Sharma has been in tremendous form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 as he has scored quickfire knocks giving India good starts in every game so far. Even in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Bangladesh, the scenario was not much different as Abhishek has scored a fiery half-century once again. With it, he became only the second Indian after Virat Kohli to score consecutive half-centuries. ‘Most Dangerous T20I Opener…’ Irfan Pathan Lauds Abhishek Sharma After Indian Opener Hits Blistering Half-Century During IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (See Post).

Abhishek Sharma Becomes Second Indian Batter After Virat Kohli to Score Consecutive Half-Centuries In Asia Cup T20I

Indian players to Score Back to Back 50+ Scores in T20 Asia Cup Virat Kohli 𝗔𝗯𝗵𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗸 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮*#AsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/006VhKZtbz — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) September 24, 2025

