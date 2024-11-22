Team Abu Dhabi will face UP Nawabs in the sixth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024. UP Nawabs and Team Abu Dhabi match will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The exciting clash will begin at 7:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can watch the live telecast of the Team Abu Dhabi vs UP Nawabs on Star Sports 3, 1 SD and HD, and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD in India. For live streaming options, readers can switch to the FanCode app and website to find live streaming details of the Team Abu Dhabi vs UP Nawabs match. Phil Salt Hammers Gulbadin Naib For 34 Runs In An Over During Team Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Bolts Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Team Abu Dhabi vs UP Nawabs Sixth Match

