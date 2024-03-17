Carribean big-hitter Andre Russell has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders pre-season camp ahead of IPL 2024 on March 16. As he had a poor season last time, he has wasted no time and started training immediately. Fans were elated to see him hit sixes in the nets straightaway. But Russell actually won the hearts of the fans when he met KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit and mentor Gautam Gambhir and hugged them. Specially, his meeting with Gautam Gambhir was an emotional moment as they re-united after a long time. Adorable! Shreyas Iyer’s Family Arrives To See Off Kolkata Knight Riders Captain at Airport Ahead of IPL 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Andre Russell Hugs KKR Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit and Mentor Gautam Gambhir

🟣🥹 POV : You are emotional. Watch this REUNION of Andre Russell with his coach and first KKR Captain. 📹-XtraTimeBanglapic.twitter.com/6GLwCx5IhM — KKR Vibe (@KnightsVibe) March 17, 2024

