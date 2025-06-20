Karun Nair returned to India's playing XI after more than 3000 days, making a remarkable comeback. The veteran batter was named in the playing XI for the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. This marks his first Test appearance since 2017. Back in 2016, Nair etched his name into history by scoring an unbeaten 303 and became the second Indian cricketer to hit a triple century in the longest format. Sadly, the fairytale didn't last long. He played in just three more Tests before being dropped. After 8 years and 86 days, Nair made his return in the Indian Test jersey. He also became the fourth player to have the longest gap between two Test appearances of Indian players who have made their debut post-2000. Karun Nair Reveals Discouraging Advice From Prominent Indian Cricketer, Says ‘Calling Me and Saying You Need To Retire.’

Karun Nair Returns to India's Playing XI After Eight Years

Longest Gap between 2 test appearances of Indian players who have made their debut post 2000: Jaydev Unadkat- 12 years 2 days Dinesh Karthik - 8 years 144 days Parthiv Patel - 8 years 107 days Karun Nair - 8 years 86 days* Coincidentally all 3 batsmen have made their test… — Spandan Roy (@talksports45) June 20, 2025

