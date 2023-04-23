Akash Singh and Venkatesh Iyer have been introduced as the Impact Players in the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 23. While Singh replaced Ambati Rayudu, who did not have the opportunity to bat, Venkatesh Iyer replaced Suyash Sharma.

