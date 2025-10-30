A light-hearted, warm moment came up ahead of the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final match at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. India women's national cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur invited a young fan girl to join the players’ pre-match huddle. This young girl was a part of the mascot who walked with the teams ahead of the national anthems played before the game. Harmanpreet Kaur introduced the girl to the team. The young mascot then gave an adorable pep talk saying, "Australia plays very good and I am sure India plays better than Australia". Later, the young mascot also revealed that her experience was "amazing", and she "didn't know that (meeting the Women in Blue) would happen". The players also cheered the girl during the pep talk. Smriti Mandhana Completes 100 Fours in ICC Women's World Cups, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final.

