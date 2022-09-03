Sri Lanka (179/6) build on their win over Bangladesh as they defeat Afghanistan (175/6) by four wickets in the Asia Cup Super 4 encounter. This win puts them at the top of the group and have given them a great chance of making it to the finals, It was a brilliant all-round performance as crucial knocks from Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and others got Sri Lanka over the line.

