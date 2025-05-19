The recent India-Pakistan conflict has cast a shadow of doubt on the Asia Cup 2025 tournament, or at least the Men in Blue's participation in the continental tournament. A report in The Indian Express earlier quoted a BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) source stating that India are not willing to compete in the Asia Cup 2025 with the ACC (Asian Cricket Council) being headed by PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also is Pakistan's Interior Minister. The report also added that India have decided to not take part in ACC events for now. In a scenario where India pull out of the Asia Cup 2025, which teams can be included? In this article, we shall take a look at just that. BCCI Decides to Withdraw From Asia Cup 2025, Other Asian Cricket Council Events With Pakistan Minister Mohsin Naqvi Heading ACC: Report.

It goes without saying that the India National Cricket Team is one of the biggest crowd-pullers and also a magnet for top sponsorships. And should there be no Men in Blue at the Asia Cup 2025, the tournament will suffer a massive loss financially. Also, it would also take away the prospect of an India vs Pakistan clash, a match that sponsors look forward to as it fetches a lot of revenue. India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, having won the six-team competition in 2023.

Teams Which Can Replace India at Asia Cup 2025:

It has to be noted that a tournament named the ACC Men's Premier Cup was held in 2024, which determined the three associate nations to join the Asia Cup 2025, with the five full members (India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh) having secured automatic qualification. UAE had won the ACC Men's Premier Cup last year and had qualified for the Asia Cup 2025 alongside Oman and Hong Kong. India’s Tour of Bangladesh Unlikely, Asia Cup 2025 Also Under a Cloud Amid Cross-Border Tensions: Report.

Nepal: Nepal is one of the most popular cricket teams in Asia and have a massive following back in their country. On a number of occasions, fans have flooded cricket stadiums in Nepal in a bid to watch their players in action and if India decides to pull out of the Asia Cup 2025, Nepal can be integrated as the eighth team. Nepal had earlier lost the third-place playoff match against Hong Kong at the ACC Men's Premier Cup in 2024 and India's reported absence might make a way for them into the competition.

Malaysia: Malaysia can be another team that can be drafted in place of India if the BCCI opts out of the Asia Cup 2025. Competing in the Asia Cup 2025 will give them the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names of the sport and learn a lot from them, something that is going to be a huge boost. Malaysia finished fifth on the Group A points table in the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2025 with just one win from four clashes. They recently won the Quadrangular T20 series at home, also involving Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Thailand.

Qatar/Kuwait: Thailand can be a prospective side to come in and replace India at the Asia Cup 2025 if the BCCI opts out of the tournament. Qatar had finished third in Group A at the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024 with two wins in four matches and a stage as big as the Asia Cup 2025 will give them a lot of opportunities to learn and grow more into the sport. Kuwait can also be included and just like Qatar, a spot in the Asia Cup 2025 will do a world of good for their cricketing journey.

The Asia Cup 2025 is slated to be held in September this year. It was earlier reported that India would not host Asia Cup 2025 and that the tournament would be shifted to the UAE. In light of the India-Pakistan conflict, it remains to be seen what happens to the future of Asia Cup 2025.

