Sachin Tendulkar got his fans on Twitter talking with his debut #AskSachin session on the micro-blogging platform. An array of questions flew in for the Master Blaster, who answered a lot of them. And in the process, Sachin also made some interesting revelations that a lot of fans perhaps wanted to know for a long time! From talking about his cheat meal and favourite shot to his message for son Arjun Tendulkar and also favourite knock, Sachin surely had a lot to talk about! Take a look at some of them below. What Did Sachin Tendulkar Tell Virat Kohli After Being Dismissed in 2011 World Cup Final? Master Blaster Shares His Message During #AskSachin Session on Twitter.

Sachin Tendulkar's Message for Son Arjun When He Chose Professional Cricket

'Don't Remind Arjun'

Yes, once at Lord's but don't remind Arjun!🤫 https://t.co/Mm3Bf2ZL77 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 21, 2023

And Sachin Tendulkar's Favourite Footballer Is....

Sachin Favourite Hundred!

114 at Perth in 1992! https://t.co/XMlTYLoKwa — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 21, 2023

'Is That Even a Question!'

A Lot of Fans Would Relate

Sachin's Favourite Moment for Mumbai Indians

When we defended 129 against Pune in the 2017 final. https://t.co/hs5mx8XDeH — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 21, 2023

Indeed!

'Picture Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Dost'

Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost! 😉 https://t.co/CmVo2P8C8e — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 21, 2023

'See You Soon'

Sorry couldn’t answer all questions. But interact karne mein bohot mazaa aya. See you soon!#AskSachin — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 21, 2023

