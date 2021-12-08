ENG 59/4 (26 Overs) Day 1 Lunch: Ollie Pope (17*) and Haseeb Hameed (25*) are trying to steady the English innings after the early loss of wickets. Josh Hazlewood (2/3), Pat Cummins (1/16) and Mitchell Starc (1/25) have impressed for Australia.

