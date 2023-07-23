The rain finally has the upper hand in Manchester as England, despite leading the Test match for significant periods fails to get enough time to bowl out Australia as the majority of the fourth day and the final day of the Ashes 2023 4th Test gets washed out due to rain. With it Australia are sure to retain the Ashes urn as their lead of 2-1 in the series becomes unassailable. England will be disappointed how thing have turned out. 'Ground Tampering' Twitterati React After Ground-Staff Spotted Watering the Old Trafford Outfield After Rain Washes Out Play in ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test 2023.

ENG vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Ends in A Draw

A special Test match, for so many reasons, is cut short by the rain. Stumps have been called. The match is drawn. Onto the Oval. #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/9whkRHqmMT — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 23, 2023

