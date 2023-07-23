Ashes 2023 4th Test match at Old Trafford was adjudged abandoned after rain washed out play on the final day. With it Australia now cannot lose the series as they lead 2-1 with only one Test remaining at the Oval and they retain the Ashes urn. Amidst this a picture emerged where an Old Trafford groundsman was spotted watering the outfield despite it almost pouring down for the entire day. Fans made the hilarious picture viral in no time. Australia Retain Ashes Urn As ENG vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Ends in A Draw Due to Persistent Rain in Manchester.

Ground Tampering

Which Australian is This?

Which Australian is this https://t.co/ImdLfy0VQE — Christopher (@Christoph197) July 23, 2023

Very Funny

Aus Agents

Aus agents in the ground staff group. https://t.co/vxhUpsOjAr — movieman (@movieman777) July 23, 2023

Washing the Rain Off

Washing the rain off https://t.co/lDkWLJqVly — Sank (@CricketIsSimple) July 23, 2023

