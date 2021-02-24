1 - @akshar2026 has become the 1st Indian spinner to take a five-wicket haul in D/N Tests; he's only the 6th spinner to record a five-wicket haul in such fixtures. Pink. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/zr89AkgyPJ — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) February 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)