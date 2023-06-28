Babar Azam was seen resting under the open sky and in between Hajj pilgrims in a picture which has gone viral on social media. The Pakistan captain went on Hajj this year and started his journey on June 18 with his mother. The top batter in world cricket would next be seen in action when Pakistan travel to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series. For the uninitiated, Muzdalifah is the place where Hajj pilgrims spend a night in the open before hurling pebbles at stone columns which symbolise the devil. Hajj Mubarak 2023 HD Wallpapers and Greetings: WhatsApp Status, Images, Quotes and SMS for Family and Friends.

See Viral Picture of Babar Azam Sleeping Amomg Hajj Pilgrims at Muzdalifah

Masha’Allah this is the best picture of Pakistani cricketer Babar Aazam. He is sleeping in an open sky at Muzdalifah like other Hajiis because our religion teaches us equality. Currently, He is the No 1 batsman in ODI cricket. pic.twitter.com/qhUmZvLJth — • (@Al__Quraan) June 28, 2023

