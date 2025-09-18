Amid all the dramas during the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, there was an injury scare after on-field umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge was hit on the head. Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Harris threw the ball at the non-striker's end, but the ball accidentally hit Ruchira Palliyaguruge's head. The unfortunate incident happened during the sixth over of the UAE's innings. A few Pakistan players rushed towards Ruchira Palliyaguruge to ensure he was fine, and a physio from the Pakistan cricket team came to the ground to assess the official. However, Ruchira Palliyaguruge left the field as a precautionary measure. In place of Ruchira Palliyaguruge, reserve umpire, Gazi Sohel took the field for the remainder of the PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai. Simranjeet Singh Combines Imran Tahir's Wild Run With Shikhar Dhawan's 'Thigh-Five' As He Celebrates Khushdil Shah's Dismissal During PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Ball Hits Umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge’s Head During PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)