United Arab Emirates (UAE) national cricket team spinner Simranjeet Singh had a wonderful outing with the ball during the Asia Cup 2025 match against the Pakistan national cricket team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, September 17. The 35-year-old took a three-wicket haul (3/26) in his four-over spell. The left-arm spinner's superb spell helped the UAE to restrict Pakistan to 146-9 in 20 overs. The video of Simranjeet Singh has gone viral on social media, where the UAE spinner performed Imran Tahir's wild celebratory run, along with former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's iconic thigh-five celebration after dismissing Pakistan batter Khushdil Shah. Below is the video of UAE spinner Simranjeet Singh. Has Pakistan Officially Boycotted Asia Cup 2025 Match Against UAE? Is Pak vs UAE Match Cancelled? Here's the Fact Check.

Simranjeet Singh Celebrates After Dismissing Khushdil Shah

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)