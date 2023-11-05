Keshav Maharaj produced a magical delivery to dismiss Shubman Gill during the India vs South Africa match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 5. The left-arm spinner tossed up the ball and it drew Gill forward, only to beat him in the flight and hit his stumps. The right-hander was in absolute disbelief as his stumps were rattled with the South African players celebrating. Fans were in awe of the delivery and dubbed it the 'ball of the tournament'. Rohit Sharma Wicket Video: Watch Temba Bavuma Take Impressive Catch To Dismiss Indian Captain During IND vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

What a dream delivery from Maharaj that... Possibly the ball of the tournament — Shaan Waseem (@shaanwaseem2) November 5, 2023

