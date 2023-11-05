Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match with Temba Bavuma taking an excellent catch. Sharma had hit the ball from Kagiso Rabada hard by coming down the ground but he could not clear the in-field with Bavuma latching on to a good grab and managed to hold on to it even while falling down. The ball was hit with a lot of power but Rohit failed to get the elevation he would have liked. AB de Villiers Meets Virat Kohli at Eden Gardens on His Birthday Ahead of IND vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!

