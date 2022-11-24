Bangladesh have named their squad for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against India. Tamil Iqbal will lead the side which sees the return of Shakib Al Hasan. Senior players like Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman have also been included. The three-match series starts on December 04. India vs Bangladesh 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs BAN ODI and Test Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Bangladesh ODI squad vs India: Tamim (C), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib, Mushfiqur, Afif, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur, Taskin, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 24, 2022

