Team India (IND) is set to tour Bangladesh (BAN) for bilateral ODI and Test series, scheduled to take place near the beginning of December 2022. India's tour to Bangladesh will include three-match ODI series followed by two-match Test series. Post T20I World Cup 2022, this will be the second bilateral series for India away from home. Currently, the men in blue are in New Zealand for three-match T20I and ODI series. Once India is over and done with the New Zealand tour on November 27, the team will promptly travel to Bangladesh. Meanwhile, you can download IND vs BAN 2022 full schedule in PDF from here along with match timings and venues. IND vs BAN: Ravindra Jadeja Returns, Rohit Sharma To Lead As BCCI Picks ODI and Test Squads for Bangladesh Tour.

The first ODI between India and Bangladesh will be played on December 04 followed by the second on December 07. The third and final ODI match will be played on December 10. The venue of all three one day internationals will be Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Ground, Dhaka. Subsequently, a two-match Test series will kick-off with the first Test scheduled to start from December 14 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong. The second Test will commence from December 22 till December 26 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Ground Dhaka, and with that India's nearly month long tour of Bangladesh will come to an end. Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Rana and Umesh Yadav Share Cryptic Posts After India’s Squad Announcement for New Zealand and Bangladesh Tours.

India vs Bangladesh 2022 Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue December 04 1st ODI 11:30 AM Dhaka December 07 2nd ODI 11:30 AM Dhaka December 10 3rd ODI 11:30 AM Chattogram December 14 1st Test 09:00 AM Chattogram December 22 2nd Test 09:00 AM Dhaka

The last time India travelled to Bangladesh for a bilateral series was in 2015 when hosts sealed the three-match ODI series by 2-1. In addition, it will be for the first time since January 2010 that the two teams will be playing more than one Test match in Bangladesh against each-other. Notably, Bangladesh's win percentage against India in Test cricket is zero as the Bangla Tigers are yet to defeat the Men in Blue in the longest format ever.

